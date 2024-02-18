

The Canadian Press





RCMP in New Brunswick say they have found the body of a 64-year-old man from Grand-Digue who was last seen ice sailing.

Police said in a statement Thursday that Daniel Robichaud was believed to be ice sailing in the Shediac Island area and was reported missing after he failed to return home Wednesday.

RCMP issued a statement on Saturday saying the man reported missing last week has since been found dead.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the man's cause of death.

Police released a photo of the man's ice sailing craft Thursday, which has a large, multicoloured windsurfing sail attached to a small wooden platform affixed to a pair of what appear to be downhill skis.

The search for Robichaud included support from members of the Cocagne Fire Department, RCMP air services and Joint Rescue Coordination Centre, as well as local ground search and rescue teams.