

The Canadian Press





CALGARY - RCMP say a competitor in an Ironman triathlon west of Calgary has died.

Police say they received a complaint of a drowning at Harmony Lake in Rocky View County on Sunday morning.

They say a 47-year-old Ontario man was located by Ironman race volunteers in the water.

The volunteers pulled him out, began CPR, and called EMS, but police say he died at the scene.

RCMP say they have contacted the medical examiner who will be assisting in determining a cause.

They say the man's family has been notified.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 1, 2021.