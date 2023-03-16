

Two officers were shot and killed while responding to a family dispute at an apartment complex in Edmonton on Thursday. The officers have been identified as Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30. Police Chief Dale McFee said they were shot by a man as they entered the building in the city's northwest.

Here are some reactions from across Canada on the officers killed on the line of duty:

"Every day, police officers put themselves in harm's way to keep people safe. The news that two Edmonton police officers have been killed in the line of duty reminds us of that reality. I’m sending my condolences to the officers' loved ones and colleagues — we’re here for you." — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

"Alberta would not be the great province it is today without the support of the courageous men and women who patrol our streets every day to keep our communities protected. The province is here to support the Edmonton Police Service during this tragic loss. To honour the service and dedication of these lost officers, the flags at the legislature will be lowered to half-mast." — Alberta Premier Danielle Smith

"Today the Edmonton Police Service has been marked by an unthinkable and horrific tragedy as two of our members have died in the line of duty." — Edmonton police Chief Dale McFee

"We are shocked and saddened to hear of the horrific shootings that took place this morning. As we await information, our thoughts are with all who have been touched by this awful tragedy, including the families, loved ones and colleagues of two fallen Edmonton police officers." — Alberta NDP Leader Rachel Notley

"Today I learned that two Edmonton police officers were killed. This tragedy is a stark reminder of the risks our police officers face every day in their service to keep us safe. My thoughts are with Chief McFee and the Edmonton police as we mourn the loss of their colleagues." — federal Public Safety Minister Bill Blair

"Every day, police officers across Alberta put their uniforms on and they protect and serve their communities. The sudden and tragic death of these two Edmonton Police Service officers reminds us again of the dangers the police officers face on a daily basis. What's important now is that we provide our support to the family, friends and colleagues of these officers. I cannot stress that enough." — Alberta Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis

"Every day families of the police officers send their loved ones off to duty, to work, and hope they return home safely. This did not happen today for Ryan's and Jordan's families. When you see an officer working to keep you safe, please thank them for their service." — Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi

"A local official with SGMHA, Brett Ryan was a pillar within our community and will be missed by all who knew him. We take this time to honour his life and the contributions he has made to the Edmonton community and beyond." — Spruce Grove Minor Hockey Association

