

The Canadian Press





A free promotional tumbler handed out with Nütrl beverages at Ontario's alcohol retailer is being recalled over safety concerns.

Nütrl Canada says the container's manufacturer has informed the company of a voluntary recall for the items given as a free gift at LCBO stores in April and May.

They say a manufacturing defect could lead the tumblers to release a contaminant when the containers are filled with liquid.

The tumbler came with the purchase of Nütrl vodka soda products.

A representative for Nütrl says the company is working with Health Canada to notify consumers.

Those who received the tumblers are being asked to stop using them immediately and call 1-866-846-1778 for more information.