Canada’s men’s national soccer team is set to face off against powerhouse Belgium, ranked number two in the world, at 2 p.m. in the first World Cup game for Canada in almost 40 years.

4:00 p.m.

Belgium defeats Canada 1-0

2:50 p.m.

Halftime.

Canada trails Belgium 1-0 at halftime after Thibaut Courtois made a save on a penalty kick from Canada forward Alphonso Davies in the tenth minute and Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi scored just minutes before the halftime whistle.

2:45 p.m.

Blegium makes it 1-0.

Belgium forward Michy Batshuayi (23) celebrates after scoring against Canada during first half.

2:30 p.m.

Café Diplomatico on College Street is holding a watch party for today's Canada-Belgium game. The restaurant has set up a large tent on its patio for the occasion.

2:10 p.m.

Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois (1) makes a save on a penalty kick from Canada forward Alphonso Davies (19), keeping the match scoreless.

How and where to watch the FIFA World Cup in Canada and other FAQs

The 2022 FIFA World Cup can be watched across the TSN Network and streamed on TSN.ca or the TSN App. As well every single game will be streamed live in the native language of the team's participating.

2:00 p.m.

The game is underway from Qatar. Canada faces Belgium in their first World Cup match since 1986.

1:45 p.m.

Toronto FC legend Sebastian Giovinco joined fans at a watch party at Café Diplomatico on College Street in Toronto's Little Italy.

Giovinco says he's happy to see so many people out supporting Canada, but adds that he isn't surprised, because he's seen the sport grow in popularity in recent years.

"In the last four or five years [soccer in Canada] has grown a lot, so I'm not surprised. I think soccer is the best sport in the world and it’s good to see all the people behind the team," he said.

1:30 p.m.

A watch party is being held at Garden Square in Brampton, where seven members of Canada's national team are from.

1:00 p.m.

Fans gather for a watch party at Café Diplomatico on College Street in Toronto's Little Italy, which calls itself "soccer headquarters" for the World Cup.

A portion of Clinton Street next to the restaurant is closed and a large tent has been put up to allow people to watch the game outdoors.

12:45 p.m.

A group of fans gathered at Toronto's Eaton Centre to watch the game alongside Canadian women's soccer star Christine Sinclair.

"As a Canadian and as a soccer fan I’ve been waiting for this for a long time. And to be able to share this first game with fans here in Toronto, I just can’t wait to watch the game," Sinclair said.

"I'm excited to see what [the Canadian men's team] is capable of on the world stage."

12:30 p.m.

Canadian players exit team bus and enter stadium in Doha, Qatar ahead of their match.

12:00 p.m.

Fans in Qatar ready cheer on team Canada as they take on Belgium.