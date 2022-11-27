Follow along here for live updates as Canada competes in a do-or-die match against Croatia at the World Cup in Qatar.

1:10

12:57

BREAKING: Canada has been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup following a 4-1 loss to Croatia.

12:35

Croatia's Ivan Perisic, right, and Canada's Tajon Buchanan, left, fight for the ball during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

12:30

Kramaric has scored again to widen Croatia’s lead to 3-1.

12:15

Cautions have been handed out for both teams in the last few minutes of play, with yellow cards for Canada's Tajon Buchanan and Croatia's Dejan Lovren.

12:05

Both sides badly want a win in this game, as evidenced by some tough words exchanged before the match.

11:55

The game stands at 2-1, with Croatia leading at halftime.

11:45

Croatia has scored again to take the lead 2-1.

11:37

Andrej Kramaric has scored Croatia’s first goal of the game, tying the match at 1-1 after 37 minutes of play.

Croatia forward Andrej Kramaric (9) celebrates after scoring against Canada during first half group F World Cup soccer action at the Khalifa International Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Sunday, November 27, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

11:30

Alphonso Davies’ made history in the first two minutes of this game. Here’s some more context about why.

11:28

Andrej Kramaric appeared to score for Croatia, but the goal was ruled offside. Score remains 1-0 for Canada.

Croatia's Andrej Kramaric reacts after missing a goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Themba Hadebe)

11:10

Canada's Alphonso Davies celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the World Cup group F soccer match between Croatia and Canada, at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

11:02

BREAKING: Alphonso Davies has scored Canada’s first goal ever at the men’s World Cup, bringing the score against Croatia to 1- 0

10:58

Canada is ranked 41st while Croatia is ranked 12th. Both teams need goals today to move forward. Here’s a rundown of what’s at stake for both teams in today’s game.

10:55

Viewing parties are underway around the GTA as the match gets set to start. Here’s a list of where people are watching live.

