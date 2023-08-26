

The Canadian Press





A Quebec labour tribunal has found an elementary teacher suffered a workplace injury after a student brought knives to school and told classmates he planned to kill her.

The teacher, identified only as K.R. in the ruling, says the November 2019 incident and the boy's continued presence in her class led to an anxiety disorder.

According to the tribunal ruling, a school daycare worker found four butter knives in a seven-year-old's backpack after other students told her that boy planned to kill his teacher.

While students told the teacher about the incident, her colleagues didn't say anything until after the boy had spent the morning in her class.

Quebec's labour board initially sided with her employer, a school service centre near Quebec City, and dismissed her workplace injury claim.

But the tribunal overturned the decision, in part because receiving death threats is not one of the expected duties of a second-grade teacher.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 26, 2023.