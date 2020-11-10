It’s expected to be another warm day in the city as temperatures are set to break a record on Tuesday.

Today’s high is set to hit 23C, continuing a trend of unseasonably warm weather seen in the city over the past few days.

Temperatures are set to hit a low of 16C on Tuesday.

The average high for Nov. 10 is 8.2C.

The last record for the highest temperature set on this date was in 1975 when the high hit 17.8C.

The lowest temperature ever logged on this date was back in 1973 when temperatures dropped to -8.9C.

But the heat trend is set to end on Wednesday with a high of 15C and a low of 2C. Thursday has a projected high of 10C and a low of 3C.