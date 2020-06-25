

Chris Fox, CP24.com





Registration will continue this morning for the city’s modified summer camps with about 15,000 spots still available.

The city cancelled all of its planned summer camps and recreational programming in May due to the COVID-19 pandemic and began work on a modified program to comply with public health guidelines dubbed Camp TO.

On Wednesday, parents in Etobicoke/York and Scarborough were given the opportunity to sign up for about 18,000 Camp TO spots. Today, parents in the rest of the city will get an opportunity to sign their children up for the remaining 15,000 spots that are being offered.

The camps will take place at about 150 different locations across the city and for children between the ages of 6 and 12.

“We are offering a standard curriculum across the city that will meet the provincial health guidelines that have been put in place for summer day camps, so we are not offering the typical range of programming that we have,” Toronto’s Director of Community Recreation Howie Dayton told CP24 on Thursday morning. “This summer just gives us a chance to offer a traditional day camp experience while also being able to abide by the health guidelines.”

Dayton said that children signed up for Camp TO will participate in a range of traditional camp activities, including sports, crafts, games and eco programming.

There will, however, be some differences in light of the new reality that we all live in.

“Camps will look a little different and some of the things we are preparing campers for through a video that we will be having available as well as campers phone calls that will be happening the week prior to each session will be health assessments prior to arrival, lower ratios and smaller capacities and the fact that campers will cohort together. They will be travelling through the day together but we can’t mix those groups and we can’t do those large group activities,” Dayton said.

While about 68,000 children had previously been signed up for the city’s original summer camps and recreational programs, there are fewer spots for Camp TO – only about 32,000.

The camps are scheduled to begin on July 13.