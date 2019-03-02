

It may still feel like winter outside but believe it or not the time has come for parents wishing to sign up their children for city-run summer camps and recreation programs.

Registration began at 7 a.m. today for parents in the Etobicoke/York district and will continue at 7 a.m. tomorrow for parents in the Scarborough district.

It will then continue on Tuesday for parents in the North York district before wrapping up on Wednesday for parents in the Toronto/East York and West Toronto/York districts.

The city say that there are thousands of spaces available in a variety of camps and programs, though some of the offerings with the highest level of demand are expected to fill up quickly.

“Get on it and have some choices so if your first choice is full then you have a second and third choice ready to go,” Toronto’s Director of Community Recreation Howie Dayton told CP24 on Saturday morning. “If you do end up on a waiting list we work really hard to activate those waiting lists.”

The city says that the capacity at some recreation locations in Scarborough has been increased this year in light of the closure of the Agincourt Recreation Centre due to a massive fire.

Dayton said that the ultimate goal is to have a “camp for everyone,” regardless of their interests or where in the city they live.

“There is crafts, sports dance, drama, cheerleading camps. There is a camp for everyone basically right across the city,” he said.