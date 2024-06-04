Registration opens today for the City of Toronto’s summer recreation programs.

Starting at 7 a.m., residents of Toronto, East York, and Etobicoke-York can sign up for summer programs, which run from July 2 to Aug. 30.

Residents of North York and Scarborough can register for programs starting Wednesday.

There are more than 10,000 registered courses on offer with a combined 83,000 spaces available. The programs include arts and crafts, yoga and fitness, sports, and swimming.

Registration can be done online by visiting the city’s eFun portal.

For those who need help preparing for registration, residents can call 416-396-7378. The call centre will be open for extended hours from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both registration days, the city said.

“The City offers thousands of affordable summer recreation programs to help residents of all ages get active, stay healthy and enjoy a new hobby,” Mayor Olivia Chow said in a written statement.