

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The first day of registration for the city’s spring and summer recreation programs saw a 10 per cent increase in the number of sign-ups completed within the first hour.

The sign-up process for parents in the Etobicoke York District began at 7 a.m.

According to the city, there were 51,683 registrations completed in the first hour compared to 46,851 registrations completed during the same time period last year.

The 10.3 per cent improvement comes in the wake of significant investments that the city has made in expanding the capacity of its online registration system.

The city also added 20,000 new recreation program spaces as part of its 2018 budget.

The city splits up the registration process for recreation programs based on which part of the city you live in.

The upcoming registration dates are as follows: