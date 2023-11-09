Regular operations have resumed at Pearson International Airport after thousands of passengers were grounded on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority confirmed shortly after 11 a.m. that the issue at the airport had been resolved and that regular operations were resuming, hours after an airline staff member accidently led arriving passengers through the wrong door.

“A ground handler contracted by one of the airlines directed passengers arriving from a flight to the wrong area of the airport,” Sean Davidson, a spokesperson for the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (GTAA), told CP24 earlier on Thursday.

“These passengers are now mixed with passengers who are heading to the U.S. so while there is no imminent security threat here at the airport, U.S. customs now needs to do some work to figure out exactly who has been screened and who hasn’t and unfortunately that just takes a bit of time.”

The incident disrupted flights in the Terminal 1 transborder area for several hours.

Images sent to CP24 showed hundreds of passengers waiting in the terminal, along with airline staff, police, and members of U.S. Customs and Border Protection (USCBP).

Passenger Michael Kuluva, whow was waiting to board a flight to Miami, told CP24 on Thursday morning that the area had been in lockdown since about 7:30 a.m.

“We don’t know a lot about it,” Kuluva said.

“Customs is here, the police is here. No one is able to move in or out. No flights are in or out either.”

The airport previously confirmed that operations in the domestic and international areas of Terminal 1 were unaffected as well as all zones in Terminal 3.

Davidson said passengers impacted by the delay will need to speak to their individual airlines for next steps but said staff at Pearson are there to assist as well.

“We empathize with any passengers this morning that were delayed as a result of this issue,” he told CP24.

The airline involved in the mix-up was Linx Air and in a statement, a spokesperson for the company said the staff member responsible was not an official Lynx employee.

"We work with a separate ground services operator that is accountable for gate services once our aircraft lands," the statement read.

"We are actively in contact with both the GTAA and the ground handling company to investigate what has happened and how this situation could have occurred."