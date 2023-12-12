Regular service has resumed on the Barrie GO line in time for the evening commute following the conclusion of a police investigation that led to travel disruptions Tuesday.

Police said officers were called to the area of Yonge Street and Mapleview Drive East on Monday afternoon for a person in crisis. The individual was in a vehicle in a parking lot in the area.

Police set up a perimeter, and as a result, roads in the vicinity were closed. Officers remained on scene overnight in an effort to bring the situation to a “peaceful resolution.”

Throughout the day, trains had been bypassing Barrie South GO due to the investigation. Commuters were advised to board at Allandale Waterfront or Bradford GO stations.

Just after 4 p.m., police said the investigation had ended with the individual surrendering to officers. All road closures were subsequently lifted.

GO Transit said it will run regular Barrie service for the evening commute, including at Barrie South GO.