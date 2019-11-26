

Chris Fox, CP24.com





A Scarborough city councillor who was reinstated by a provincial court after being tossed from office over an alleged campaign spending violation says that the experience has underscored the need for a more standardized compliance system in municipalities, perhaps even one controlled by the province.

Scarborough-Agincourt Coun. Jim Karygiannis made the comment in an interview with CP24 on Tuesday, less than one day after a provincial justice found that he “acted in good faith” in disclosing an expense related to a post-election party in Thornhill but ““inadvertently” placed the expense under the wrong section in a supplementary return, thereby exceeding the spending limit for that section.

The judge’s decision to reinstate Karygiannis allowed him to participate in Tuesday’s council meeting; however it did not fully absolve him as a compliance audit into his campaign spending remains ongoing.

Speaking with CP24 during a break in Tuesday’s meeting, Karygiannis said that his experience over the last few weeks has convinced him of the need for a central office to handle the enforcement of rules around campaign spending rather than the “mish mash” of different offices and bodies that he said currently exist.

“Unfortunately right now you are at the whim of anybody who wants to challenge you. All these things (campaign finance returns) should be held by an office it is done federally and provincially with Elections Canada and Elections Ontario,” he said. “We are nothing less than they are. We represent large wards and we should be treated the same so I am going to be advocating that we have an office that throughout the whole province looks after the returns off all the municipal candidates and ensures that they are done and done methodically.”

City Clerk Ulli Watkiss removed Karygiannis from his role as councillor on Nov. 6 following a review of his campaign expenses that was triggered by a formal request from resident Adam Challef to the city’s audit committee.

Because the Municipal Elections Act dictates that forfeiture of office is automatic if a candidate is found to have exceeded their spending limit, Watkiss had no option other than removing Karygiannis from council.

Karygiannis, however, maintained that he did not exceed the spending limits for the race and only appeared to do so because of a “clerical error” that put the dinner expense in the wrong category.

On Tuesday, he said that a central office responsible for campaign finance compliance could work with candidates on their returns in order “to answer all questions” and, if necessary, could hand down penalties.

“I am going to advocate that the Ford government takes this to heart. They have to create a secretariat that looks after all the returns of all trustees and councillors,” he said.