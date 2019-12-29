Reitmans CEO Jeremy Reitman has died
Jeremy Reitman (right), of Reitmans Canada Inc., and Stephen Reitman (left), his brother and vice-president of Reitmans, are shown at the company's annual meeting in Montreal, June 6, 2007. Jeremy Reitman, the CEO of Montreal-based womenswear company Reitmans, has died. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Ray
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, December 29, 2019 6:54PM EST
MONTREAL - Jeremy Reitman, the CEO of Montreal-based womenswear company Reitmans, has died.
The company announced the news on Sunday.
He was the grandson of Reitmans' founders, Herman and Sarah Reitman.
The company operates 587 stores across Canada under five separate banners, including Reitmans, Penningtons and Addition Elle.
