

Codi Wilson, CP24.com





Peel police have located the remains of a 40-year-old homicide victim who went missing in December 2017.

The victim, 40-year-old Yunying Pan, lived in the area of Hurontario Street and Ceremonial Drive in Mississauga and was last heard from shortly before 11 p.m. on Dec. 5, 2017.

In a news release issued issued at the time of her disappearance, police said that there was a “growing concern” for her well-being.

Nearly a year later on Jan. 26, 2018, 51-year-old Shaofeng Han was charged with second-degree murder in connection with Pan’s death. At that time, Pan’s body still had not been located.

On March 29, 2019, human remains were found in a wooded area near Matheson Boulevard and Kennedy Road in Mississauga.

The discovery was examined by a forensic pathologist and it was later determined that the remains were those of Pan.

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to contact Peel Regional Police’s homicide and missing persons bureau or Crime Stoppers anonymously.