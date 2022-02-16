Durham police say they have recovered the remains of Kandis Fitzpatrick in Oshawa- a victim of convicted murderer Adam Strong.

Police said Strong disclosed information about Fitzpatrick’s whereabouts last summer while incarcerated for the murders of 19-year-old Fitzpatrick and 18-year-old Rori Hache.

Hache disappeared in 2017 and Fitzpatrick was last seen by her family in 2008.

In Nov. 2021, police said Strong led police to the remains in the area of Secreto Drive and Britannia Avenue East in Oshawa.

On Wednesday, police said they have identified the human remains as Fitzpatrick.

In March 2021, Strong was convicted of first-degree murder and manslaughter in connection with the deaths of Hache and Fitzpatrick.

More to come.