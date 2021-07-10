Remains of second Canadian pulled from collapsed Florida condo building: Global Affairs
Rescuers search for victims at a collapsed South Florida condo building Monday, July 5, 2021, in Surfside, Fla., after demolition crews set off a string of explosives that brought down the last of the Champlain Towers South building in a plume of dust on Sunday. (Carl Juste/Miami Herald via AP)
The Canadian Press
Published Saturday, July 10, 2021 7:52PM EDT
Global Affairs Canada says the remains of a second Canadian have been pulled from the rubble of a condo building that collapsed near Miami more than two weeks ago.
The government agency did not identify the deceased.
Global Affairs says at least two more Canadians are among those unaccounted for after the Champlain Towers South condominium building in Surfside, Fla. fell on June 24.
Miami-Dade officials previously identified the first Canadian whose remains were found as 66-year-old Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, formerly of Montreal.
She and her Australian husband were publicly named on Wednesday after their bodies were recovered.
The death toll from the collapse now stands at 86, with 43 people still missing.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 10, 2021.