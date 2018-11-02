

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say some of the men believed to be victims of alleged serial killer Bruce McArthur can now be laid to rest.

Acting Insp. Hank Idsinga says investigators have released some of the remains of the eight men found buried at and near a Toronto home where McArthur used to work as a landscaper.

Idsinga declined to say exactly how many sets of remains have been released, calling the effort a "work in progress" that he hopes concludes "sooner than later."

McArthur, 67, stands accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto's gay community between 2010 and 2017.

Investigators spent months recovering and identifying the remains, which were found in planters and a ravine near the home.

Police also sifted through past cases and combed other properties as part of their probe, but Idsinga has previously said that there is currently no evidence to suggest any additional alleged victims.