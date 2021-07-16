Remains of third Canadian pulled from collapsed Florida condo building: Global Affairs
In this aerial image search and rescue workers work the site of an oceanfront condo building that partially collapsed, in Surfside, Fla., Friday, June 25, 2021. Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava says rescue officials are continuing to search Friday and there's still hope of finding survivors in the rubble more than 24 hours after the building collapsed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 3:39PM EDT
Global Affairs Canada says the body of a third Canadian citizen has been recovered from the rubble of a condominium building that collapsed near Miami in late June.
A spokesman for the department did not identify the latest victim, who is among four Canadians believed to have perished after the Champlain Towers South condominium building fell on June 24.
Global Affairs has said three separate Canadian families have been impacted by the collapse.
Spokesman Jason Kung says consular officials are assisting the family of the latest Canadian identified.
A second deceased Canadian was identified on July 10.
On July 5, the remains of former Montrealer Ingrid “Itty” Ainsworth, 66, and her Australian-born husband were recovered from the site.
