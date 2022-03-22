Removing the 55 centimetres of snow that fell over a period of just 15 hours during a major winter storm in Toronto this past January cost the city more than $17 million, or close to 20 per cent of its annual winter maintenance budget, according to a staff report released this month.

The 2022 major snow event post operational report, which was authored by the city's general manager of transportation services, found that the rapid snow accumulation during the Jan. 16-17 storm combined with prolonged frigid conditions in the weeks that followed created a "unique set of challenges for storm cleanup."

The report indicates that 180,000 tonnes of snow was removed from streets, sidewalks, and bicycle paths at a cost of more than $17 million.

"None of the existing council-approved service levels accounts for extreme weather events, and therefore the levels do not set a feasible response time for a storm of the magnitude experienced in January," the report read.

"In addition, a number of challenges were experienced as a result of the storm including supporting the immediate needs of emergency services, digging out TTC vehicles, strain on equipment, manual clearing to avoid infrastructure and property damage, logistics of removing and relocating the volume of snow as quickly as possible, some contractor issues and communicating service levels and response times."

The report states that while improvements have subsequently been made to the existing services, the storm highlighted a need for the development of an Extreme Winter Weather Response Plan with updated service levels.

The winter event resulted in snowfall amounts that exceeded the total accumulation in January, February, and March of 2021 and it was one of the top ten single largest snowfall events ever recorded in the city.

Some of the hurdles faced by city crews included equipment breakdowns due to additional wear and tear and pandemic-related supply chain shortages that led to delays and disruptions for parts. Crews were forced to manually clear some areas to prevent damage to infrastructure and the extreme cold weather meant that crews were required to move at a slower pace. Storage capacity for the unprecedented amount of snow was insufficient on city streets, requiring crews to take loads of snow to other locations.

Resources were redeployed to help dig out nearly 500 TTC buses that had become stuck following the storm. An estimated 62,000 calls were received by 311 in relation to the weather event.

"The response to the storm from January 16-17 highlighted the need to address the increased range of responses required from Transportation Services during extreme weather, the impacts on all snow clearing from storms with total accumulation of well over 25 centimetres, and the need for increased coordination with supportive services for the most vulnerable," the report read.

"While storms of this magnitude are not usual for Toronto, other Canadian cities have developed response plans for this type of extreme weather."

The report will be considered by the city's infrastructure and environment committee later this month and city council will review a proposed Extreme Winter Weather Response Plan in early 2023.