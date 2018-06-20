

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Renata Ford will serve a suspended sentence without jail time for impaired driving, in connection to an incident thatoccurred in Etobicoke in late 2016, a judge ruled Wednesday.

On Dec. 28, 2016, Ford was driving her car near an LCBO outlet on the Kingsway in Etobicoke when she brushed up against the side of another vehicle in the parking lot.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Ford pulled into a parking spot and passersby immediately approached her vehicle to see if she was alright.

She was helped out of her car and onto the curb, where she reportedly told witnesses “she needed a cigarette,” and not to call police.

Ford then went into the LCBO and attempted to buy some wine, but the manager of the store refused to sell it to her.

She then returned to her vehicle’s passenger seat and police arrived a short time later.

Police took a breath sample and placed her under arrest.

Samples taken indicate Ford had a blood alcohol concentration of at least 0.160, or twice the legal limit.

“There’s no need in the public interest to have Mrs. Ford incarcerated at all,” her lawyer Dennis Morris told the judge.

He said that at the time of the offence, Renata was grieving the loss of her husband, late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford. He told Justice Ted Kelly that his client has been drug and alcohol free for several months.

Crown attorney Bardy Donohue argued that Renata should receive a 45-day jail sentence, as it was her third impaired driving conviction in about 20 years.

Kelly replied that Donohue was right to request jail time, but “sentencing is an inherently individualized process.”

Renata Ford was given a suspended sentenced of three years’ probation, a $1,100 fine and a two-year driving ban.

She must also complete 100 hours of community service, participate in a substance abuse treatment program and install an interlock device in her car.

Ford is involved in a separate legal case, involving her brother-in-laws, Doug and Randy Ford. She alleges they mismanaged family assets and Rob Ford’s estate, and is suing them for $15 million, plus punitive damages and legal costs.

The allegations have not been proven in court.