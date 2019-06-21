

Chris Herhalt, CP24.com





Renata Ford, widow of late Toronto Mayor Rob Ford, is entering federal politics with a run to represent her home riding of Etobicoke North for the People’s Party of Canada.

Ford will be unveiled along with other People’s Party candidates for the GTA at a meeting this afternoon in downtown Toronto.

Former Conservative Party leadership candidate and Harper-era cabinet minister Maxime Bernier founded the People’s Party of Canada last year after leaving the Conservatives over disagreements with leader Andrew Scheer, who narrowly beat him in the 2017 leadership contest.

The People’s Party advocates libertarian economic principles, eschewing any sort of government intervention in markets including agricultural supply management and state subsidies for manufacturing or oil and gas.

They also thoroughly reject the idea of multiculturalism as a valuable principle for society.

After Rob Ford’s death in 2016, Renata sued her brothers-in-law Randy and Doug Ford, claiming they had mishandled her late husband’s estate and the family business, Deco Labels and Tags.

The conclusion of the suit was never made public, but Renata did show up at brother-in-law Doug’s inauguration as premier in June 2018.

Premier Doug Ford’s office said little when asked about Renata’s bid to enter federal politics.

“The Premier wishes every candidate good luck in the upcoming federal election,” a spokesperson told CP24.

Etobicoke North has been represented by Liberal Kirsty Duncan, who is currently Minister of Science and Sport, since 2008.