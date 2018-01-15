

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A large sinkhole that hampered traffic and caused a water shutoff to homes and businesses in the York Mills area has been patched.

The sinkhole was first spotted on Jan. 10 on Yonge Street near William Carson Crescent, between York Mills Road and Highway 401.

According to city staff, a freeze-thaw cycle caused the ground to shift, breaking a watermain. Images from the scene showed a gaping hole in the roadway where the asphalt collapsed.

Two southbound lanes of Yonge Street were shut down at William Carson Crescent, along with an off-ramp from eastbound Highway 401 to Yonge Street.

Water was also shut off to surrounding homes and businesses while the watermain was being repaired.

The city said last week that repair work was hampered by a gas line that was also damaged.

All repairs were complete and all road closures ended by Monday afternoon, the city said in an update on Twitter.