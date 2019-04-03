

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





A report is expected to be released later today detailing the progress that the city has made to date on building transit.

According to the mayor’s office, the report will provide city council with an update on the transit network plan, which includes the downtown relief line, the Scarborough subway extension, SmartTrack, waterfront transit, and the Eglinton East and Eglinton West LRT projects.

The report comes a week after Premier Doug Ford threw a bomb in the transit file, saying that the province had a different view of transit projects in Toronto as part of ongoing discussions about a provincial upload of the city’s subway system.

Letters sent to the city by provincial officials indicated that the province would like to look at using unspecified alternative technologies to build the relief line, add two more stops onto the Scarborough subway extension, shift a significant portion of the Eglinton LRT project underground, and fast-track the Yonge North subway extension.

The proposed changes have thrown into question the cost and timing of the affected projects and the province has yet to fill in the blanks on many of the specifics of how the changes would work.

It is unclear if the report to be released today accounts for any of the province’s proposed changes.

Mayor John Tory and TTC Chair Jaye Robinson are expected to comment on the report at 10 a.m. at Bloor-Yonge Station.

The TTC board is expected to meet next week to consider the report.