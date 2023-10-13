A report has been made to Toronto police after a CP24 crew member had an interaction with a man in a vehicle who apparently displayed a gun.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of a community centre on Wilmington Avenue, just across the Tanenbaum Community Hebrew Academy of Toronto.

The crew member had a brief conversation with the man before he appeared to have displayed a gun.

“No verbal threat was made to our team member and there is no confirmation on whether the gun was real or a replica,” the channel said.

CP24 was in the area reporting about the suspected hate incident that occurred at the school on Thursday and the heightened police presence around Jewish communities.