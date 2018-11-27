

Chris Fox, CP24.com





It remains unclear how a slimmed down city council will operate once it is sworn in next week but some answers could be coming tomorrow.

Mayor John Tory says that a report that will address the governance structure for a 25-member city council as well as the potential need for additional office staff will be made public sometime Wednesday, ahead of the first meeting of council on Dec. 4.

He said that many of the recommendations made in the report will have to be approved by a two-thirds majority because they will concern governance matters.

“It (the report) will address the committee structures and the different appointments that councillors have and make recommendations about how we cope with a 25-councillor world, which is very different than 44,” he told reporters at an event on Tuesday morning.

The City of Toronto has four community councils representing different parts of the city (Scarborough, North York, Etobicoke and Toronto and East York) that are responsible for making recommendations to council on local planning and development matters. They also have final decision making powers on the granting of some bylaw exemptions and appointments to local boards and Business Improvement Areas.

In the last term of council, each community council was made up of 10 to 12 city councillors, but that will change this term when some of the community councils could have as few as 6 members.

During the mayoral campaign, both Tory and rival candidate Jennifer Keesmaat mused about having additional members of the public appointed or elected to community councils to improve local representation with a much smaller city council but is not known whether that was something considered by staff in making their recommendations.

Tory did not comment on Tuesday about what he would like to see included in the report, only saying that we will have to see “how the debate unfolds.”