Reports of cold fast food and sick cats among worst 911 calls in Hamilton in 2018
Chris Fox, CP24.com
Published Friday, December 28, 2018 4:06PM EST
Last Updated Friday, December 28, 2018 4:19PM EST
You may think that a cold fast food meal or a sick cat is cause for alarm but you should think twice before calling 911 about anything other than a real emergency.
That’s the message from police in Hamilton anyway.
The Hamilton Police Service says that 911 operators fielded 195,000 calls in 2018, nearly one-third of which were of a non-emergency nature.
Police say that about 4,500 of those non-emergency calls were the result of pocket dials, while countless others were for trivial matters that never should have been the subject of a 911 call.
Hamilton police say that a call to check the time topped their list of the 10 most wasteful calls fielded by 911 operators this year followed by a call for a hacked Facebook account and a call about an assault committed by a humping dog.
“Non-emergency calls take up valuable resources and potentially delay responding to those individuals in a genuine emergency. A 911 emergency is when someone needs help right away because of an injury or an immediate danger,” Hamilton police said in a press release.
Here is a look at the most wasteful and pointless 911 calls of 2018 as provided by Hamilton police:
- Checking to see what time it is
- Reporting a hacked Facebook account
- Assault by a humping dog
- Reporting a sick cat
- Asking if the Beer Store is open
- A noise coming from a lightbulb
- A cat in front of the house
- When Canada Day fireworks are taking place
- A discrepancy in retail pricing
- Cold McDonalds food