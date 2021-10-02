Reports of gunshots at Canada’s Wonderland Friday night have been investigated by York Regional Police (YRP) who determined that nothing concerning occurred.

On Friday evening, police say they were called to Canada's Wonderland just before 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired at the amusement park’s Halloween Haunt event. Upon arriving at the scene, officers said they did not find any bullet casings or victims.

On Saturday morning, YRP confirmed that they had investigated the reports and that “nothing concerning had occurred.”

“No one was injured and there was no evidence found of any offence.”

We have investigated reports of an incident last night night in Vaughan at Canada's Wonderland. Fortunately we have confirmed that nothing concerning had occurred. No one was injured and there was no evidence found of any offence. @WonderlandNews #canadaswonderland — York Regional Police (@YRP) October 2, 2021

Grace Peacock, spokesperson for Canada’s Wonderland, told CTV News Toronto on Saturday that the park can only corroborate YRP’s statements.

“There were no confirmed altercations or incidents at last night’s Halloween Haunt. The safety of our guests and associates is always our first priority,” Peacock said.