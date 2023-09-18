Reports of person with a gun at Yorkdale mall: police
Published Monday, September 18, 2023 11:43AM EDT
Toronto police are on scene at Yorkdale Shopping Centre after a male armed with a gun was reportedly seen inside the busy North York mall.
Police said the reports came in at 10:10 a.m. Monday.
The male, who police described as Asian and wearing a mask, fled the scene before officers arrived.
No injuries have been reported.
The male was also last seen wearing a beige hat, black and brown shirt, white pants, black shoes, and carrying a black Under Armour bag.
Officers are now securing the parking lot and traffic delays should be expected in the area, police said.
Police have not confirmed if a gun was located.
The mall remains open.