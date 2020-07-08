CP24 - Toronto News | Breaking News Headlines | Weather, Traffic, Sports
Rescue operation underway after man reportedly falls down escarpment at Scarborough Bluffs
A Toronto Fire vehicle is pictured in this file photo. (Jorge Costa /CP24)
Published Wednesday, July 8, 2020 7:39AM EDT
Emergency crews are attempting to rescue a man who was reportedly injured after a fall at the Scarborough Bluffs early this morning.
Police say they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. about a man who was trapped on the bluffs.
According to police, the man reportedly fell down the escarpment, injuring his leg and back.
Toronto firefighters are on scene and will be rappelling down to the man to assist him.
Paramedics have also responded to the incident.