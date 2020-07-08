Emergency crews are attempting to rescue a man who was reportedly injured after a fall at the Scarborough Bluffs early this morning.

Police say they received a call at around 6:30 a.m. about a man who was trapped on the bluffs.

According to police, the man reportedly fell down the escarpment, injuring his leg and back.

Toronto firefighters are on scene and will be rappelling down to the man to assist him.

Paramedics have also responded to the incident.