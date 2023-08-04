

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - As severe weather events such as tornadoes and derechos occur more often, researchers are calling for new provincial building code measures to better protect homes.

Researchers with Western University's Northern Tornadoes Project say hurricane ties cost around $200 to install per household and should be mandatory in provincial building codes across the country.

Currently, no provinces or territories require hurricane ties - metal fasteners used in construction to help secure roofs- or similar hardware in building regulations.

Connell Miller, a wind impact researcher with the project, says including hurricane ties in provincial building codes would prevent homes from losing their roofs in 95 to 99 per cent of Canadian tornadoes.

On July 13, two tornadoes swept through Ottawa's south end, damaging more than 100 homes in Barrhaven neighbourhoods.

On Thursday evening another tornado touched down in Metcalfe, 30 kilometres southeast of Ottawa, during a severe thunderstorm.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 4, 2023.