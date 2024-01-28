Residential fire in East York area suspicious: police
Crews respond to a fire that happened Sunday morning in the East York area. Toronto Police are investigating it as suspicious. (Jacob Estrin/CTV News)
Published Sunday, January 28, 2024 7:08AM EST
Last Updated Sunday, January 28, 2024 7:10AM EST
A fire that happened Sunday morning is being investigated as suspicious by Toronto police.
According to Toronto Fire, crews responded to a high-rise residential fire at 43 Thorncliffe Park Drive in the East York area around 2:25 a.m. The fire was extinguished upon arrival, and there were no injuries reported.
Toronto Police say that the fire is being investigated as suspicious, and that the investigation is ongoing.