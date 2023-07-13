

Ottawa police say they are responding to a tornado that touched down in a suburb in the city's south end.

Police are advising residents to seek shelter.

They say officers are responding in Barrhaven and the surrounding areas.

Firefighters are going door to door in the worst areas checking on residents & shutting down gas & hydro on multiple units. Approx 50 houses affected in the area of Umbra Pl in Barrhaven. #OttNews pic.twitter.com/iIBhq6ag2S — Ottawa Fire Services (@OttFire) July 13, 2023

Reports of injuries or structural damage have yet to surface.

Ottawa Fire Services says firefighters and structural collapse teams have been dispatched to Umbra Place in Barrhaven.

Environment Canada has issued a tornado warning for the entire National Capital Region.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 13, 2023.