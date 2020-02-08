

Bryann Aguilar, CP24.com





Residents along the waterfront are speaking out against proposed plans to construct a natural gas pipeline along Queens Quay.

Enbridge Gas is planning to replace a 4.5 kilometre-long natural gas pipeline that is currently underground along Lake Shore Boulevard between Cherry and Bathurst streets.

Queens Quay is one of the locations the company is looking into as a potential location of the replacement pipeline.

"(We) are very strongly opposed to this," said Carolyn Johnson of the York Quay Neighbourhood Association.

Johnson said they had sent dozens of emails to Enbridge and its consultants, saying the construction would disrupt lives and businesses in the corridor, which was recently beautified.

The newly revamped Queens Quay was opened in 2015 after years of construction and with a budget of $130 million.

"We're strongly opposed to a potential alignment of this new pipeline to tear up Queen's key for probably two summers," said Tim Kocur, the executive director of the Waterfront BIA. "This is Toronto's front porch to the world."

"We understand both the turmoil that a construction project like this can bring."

Kocur said the most logical place for the project would be along Lake Shore, and Enbridge should stop considering Queens Quay.

The company should take advantage of the existing construction along Lake Shore and align it with its pipeline replacement project, Kocur said.

Harbour Street is also being explored as a possible site for the pipeline.

Kocur said a possible construction would also not help the area's reputation, which has been touted by some as a place where there is construction on a regular basis.

"We would certainly like to avoid having construction here that would potentially have people think the waterfront isn't a place where you can go down to have dinner on the lake," Kocur said.

Enbridge is eyeing a possible construction start of spring 2021. The project is expected to last until the summer of 2022.

Councillor Joe Cressy, who represents the area, said in a statement that relocating the pipeline to a Queens Quay is not the solution nor should it even be considered.

"Enbridge is currently exploring other route options, and I'm optimistic that we will get this resolved," Cressy said in a statement.

CP24 has reached out to Enbridge for comment.