

Codi Wilson and Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





City officials say it could be some time before some 1,500 residents displaced by a fire at a large apartment building on Parliament Street are able to return to their homes.

Speaking with reporters outside the building at Parliament Street and St. James Avenue Wednesday afternoon, Fire Chief Matthew Pegg and Mayor John Tory said there are a number of things that have to happen before residents will be able to go back to their units.

“We have informed the residents – the ones that are here and we are trying to be in touch obviously with the ones that have gone to stay with relatives and friends – that it is going to be some time,” Tory said. “They’re not looking to be back in this building by tomorrow morning or something in that proximity at all.”

The fire broke out on Tuesday afternoon at the highrise building near Parliament Street and St. James Avenue. Heavy black smoke was found coming from an electrical box in the basement of the building and eventually migrated through the building to the upper floors.

At the height of the fire, more than 100 firefighters were on scene working to get the incident under control and helping residents evacuate using the stairs.

Some tenants were initially allowed to stay in their units. However the entire building was eventually evacuated after an “immediate threat to life notice” was issued, preventing tenants from returning to their homes.

No serious injuries were reported but the city said four people sustained minor injuries.

Speaking Wednesday, Chief Pegg said fire officials are now working as quickly as possible to complete their investigative work so that repair crews can move in to begin their work.

“This is a very large incident, it’s a very large scene, and as a result there’s a lot of work to be done,” Pegg said. “But I want to assure everyone and I’ve given my commitment to Mayor Tory – our organization is putting all hands on deck. We are literally working as fast as we can and we will continue to do that until such time as we’ve completed all of our work.”

Tory said he has spoken to the building owner and received assurances that repair crews are “on standby” to movie in and do their work once fire investigators release the scene.

However he said residents displaced by the fire should know that the timeline is still very unclear in terms of how long the entire process will take.

“We don‘t know when the fire investigation is going to be finished, we don’t know exactly how long the assessment will take, we don’t know then what the assessment will say in terms of the repairs that have to be done and then the repairs have to be carried out,” Tory said, stressing that a major fire incident entails major assessment and repair work.

“So that’s why I’ve been saying to the people and trying to be honest, and Coun. Troisi too, it is not going to be sometime in the immediate future. Of course everybody has their hopes up that they might be told ‘tomorrow morning you’re going to be back.’ Well it’s not going to be tomorrow morning and it’s going to be a while.”

City appealing to hotels, home-sharing services

In a news release issued Wednesday, city staff said the Red Cross is helping secure hotel rooms for residents displaced by the fire.

However Tory said Wednesday afternoon that the city has been struggling to find accommodation as the city is busy with visitors at the moment. He said about 150 units are still needed to help provide people with more comfortable accommodations and urged anyone in the hotel, motel and home-sharing industries with available rooms to reach out to the city at 1-855-797-8875.

Displaced residents can also register at the Wellesley Community Centre, located at 495 Sherbourne Street, if they are in need of assistance.

On Wednesday evening, home-sharing service Airbnb said it has activated its Open Homes program in Toronto so that people can offer up spare space that they have available.

Investigation alone could take ‘days’

Pegg said the next phase of the response will be a thorough room-by-room sweep of the building.

“Those processes require us to completely evacuate the building and it will remain that way until such time as our investigation is done and the building has been made safe.”

In the meantime, firefighters are helping residents go back in the building using the stairs to retrieve medications, pets and personal items that they will need while the evacuation order remains in place.

“We are still facilitating the supervised re-entry of displaced residents. So there is still a considerable number of people that are in line waiting to get back into their apartment to get their essentials,” Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24 earlier Wednesday.

“So we have, at last count, I believe 10 crews there right now that are working to facilitate that.”

Tenants are not allowed to return to their apartments until further notice.

“There are very significant safety risks that exist within the building, principally right now there is no electrical service in the building at all so there are no elevators, there are no lights, there are no fire protection systems,” Pegg said.

He added that specialized contractors will likely need to be brought in to make necessary repairs to the building.

Pegg said the fire service’s investigations team is currently working with the Office of the Fire Marshal to determine the cause and origin of the blaze.

“The investigation is ongoing and I suspect will take a number of days before we really understand what happened,” he said.