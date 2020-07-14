Residents in a Brampton neighbourhood are being told to shelter in place after a gas line was struck in the area.

The line was struck in the area of Bonistel Crescent and Edenbrook Hill Drive shortly before 8 p.m.

Brampton Fire and Enbridge are on-scene and are working to seal off the leak, but at around 11 p.m., Peel police said the situation could last “for some time.”

Police are advising residents on two or three streets in the area to keep their doors and windows shut.

Police are also advising that the work being carried out could result in power outages and gas disruptions.

No injuries have been reported.