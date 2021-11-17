

VANCOUVER - Residents of a low-lying area of Abbotsford, B.C., have been warned they face a significant risk to life and must get out immediately to avoid rising water levels.

Mayor Henry Braun said Wednesday that conditions were dire overnight because a key pumping station was in danger of being overwhelmed.

The station was the only thing keeping water from the nearby Fraser River from engulfing most of the Sumas Prairie flats, he told a news briefing.

“Right now, things are holding steady,” Braun said of the situation at the Barrowtown Pump Station. Crews spent Tuesday night sandbagging around it.

“I'm feeling much better today than last night,” Braun said, although he cautioned the danger has not passed and river levels, which have dropped two metres since the storm ended, must drop another metre before flood gates can be opened to allow even more water to escape.

An evacuation order was issued for about 1,000 properties in the Sumas Prairie area Tuesday when a severe weekend rainstorm pushed up water levels in the area that is home to many large dairy and poultry farms and other agricultural operations.

Abbotsford Fire Chief Darren Lee said about 180 rescues were completed Tuesday and early Wednesday as trapped residents asked for help to leave their flooded properties.

“Overnight, we actually brought in additional helicopters when we realized the flooding was worsening in the east Prairie area,” he said.

Three helicopters carried people to safety overnight, Lee said, while 11 teams in boats also brought out trapped residents.

No one was unaccounted for, said Abbotsford Police Chief Mike Serr.

About 80 callers were still awaiting help by daylight and responders planned to “work through the queue” through the morning, he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the federal government is connecting with local authorities and the province to learn more about the ongoing situation and maintaining supply chain routes.

“I spoke with the premier, I spoke with a number of mayors last night to talk about how people are doing in this terrifically bad situation,” he said.

“We're also working with them on saving people, on sending resources, like the Canadian Armed Forces, to support people in the situation. But also we'll be there for the cleanup and the rebuilding after the impacts of these extreme weather events,” Trudeau said from Washington, where he was to attend a meeting Thursday with the presidents of the United States and Mexico on challenges facing the continent.

Defence Minister Anita Anand confirmed Canadian Forces crews had been approved in response to a request for assistance from the B.C. government.

Provincial Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the B.C. cabinet would meet Wednesday to consider whether to declare a provincewide state of emergency in response to floods, washouts and landslides.

Every major route between the Lower Mainland and the Interior has been cut by washouts, flooding or landslides following record-breaking rainfall across southern B.C. between Saturday and Monday.

