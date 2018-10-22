

Joshua Freeman, CP24.com





Residents of a St. James Town highrise who were displaced by a fire in the summer have been allowed to return to their homes to retrieve belongings for winter.

Some 1,500 residents have had to make alternate living arrangements since the August fire forced them out of their homes due to electrical damage and safety concerns.

Officials have said it will take months to complete repairs at the building and many of the residents did not take winter clothes with them when they left.

A notice from building management says that residents can re-enter the building between Oct. 22 and Oct. 28 if they sign a waiver and wear proper protective gear.

Residents are not expected to be allowed to reoccupy their units until sometime in 2019.