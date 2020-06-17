

Chris Fox, CP24.com





The top public health official in Peel Region says that contract tracing will be “part of the new normal” and that individuals have a responsibility to keep track of their own interactions as the province slowly reopens and more people choose to socialize.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Lawrence Loh made the comment during a weekly briefing at Brampton City Hall on Wednesday.

He said that after weeks in which the transmission of COVID-19 in Brampton remained stubbornly high, there has now been a sustained reduction in new cases with just 23 reported on Tuesday.

While the region remains one of three places in the province that won’t be in Stage Two of the province’s recovery plan as of Friday – Toronto and Windsor-Essex are the others – Loh said that the “picture is improving” and that it is probably only a matter of time until more businesses get the green light to reopen.

With that in mind, he is encouraging businesses to plan for how they might track their customers to help facilitate contract tracing. He said that individuals will also have a responsibility to keep track of their interactions as they spend more time in public or socializing with friends and family.

“Contact tracing will continue to be a part of the new normal. It is the other side of the 50,000 tests that William Osler (Health System) has completed. When someone tests positive contact racing determines the source, keeps people safe and helps to stop onward transmission,” he said. “In helping with this I encourage you as we reopen to keep track of your own interactions. For businesses that might mean visitor logs, appointment lists or reservation lists with contact information and for individuals it would mean a daily journal of who you have seen and what you did together.”

Officials have conducted contact tracing on 6,000 cases in Peel

Loh said that public health officials in Peel Region have already conducted contact tracing for more than 6,000 confirmed individuals with confirmed cases of COVID-19.

He said that work will, however, become even more important as the number of cases in the community diminish.

“In the GTA contact tracking held off community transmission until early March even though Toronto recorded its first case in January and that is no small feat considering how interconnected Brampton and the Greater Toronto Area are to so many places in the world,” he said. “It (contact tracing) has helped overall to save lives and protect our healthcare system.”

While Loh said that contact tracing is an important part of reopening the economy, he conceded that it is only “part of the puzzle.”

He said that individuals still have a responsibility to respect physical distancing guidelines, especially with the province now allowing social gatherings of up to 10 people.

“Consider an illegal house or backyard party. One person there with COVID may infect many others and if they continue to ignore distancing they pass it on to their friends, to their family, to an ailing grandparent, to an immune compromised child and sure public health can trace all that but a cluster like that and its dire outcomes is entirely preventable if we stick to the guidelines in the first instance,” Loh warned.

At Wednesday’s briefing, Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown said that he believes Peel Region is “getting close” to the conditions needed to move onto Stage Two of the province’s reopening plan but he said that we must not “put a monetary need over the health of our residents.

There are currently 344 active cases of COVID-19 in Brampton.

“When public health tells us it is safe to reopen that is when we are going to reopen,” Brown said. “We are not going to reopen based on the board of trade or a business putting political pressure on city council.”