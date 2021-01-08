Residents in a Queen West neighbourhood say that they are being kept up at all hours by the sounds of “screeching” streetcars that are being diverted from their usual route due to construction.

As of Jan. 3, the TTC has been directing all of its westbound 501 streetcars to turn around using a loop on McCaul Street due to a major construction project at the intersection of King, Queen and Roncesvalles in the city’s west end.

The change has infuriated some residents in nearby condominium and apartment buildings, who tell CP24 that there has been “screeching non-stop every single day” since the change went into effect.

For its part, the TTC says that it is aware that there is a problem and is working hard to mitigate it.

The TTC, however, says that the streetcars will have to continue using the McCaul Loop to turn around for up to a year, which is the expected completion date for the construction.

“We have been in there already to have a look and a listen and it definitely is bad so we are going to go in there twice a day and do lubricating,” spokesperson Stuart Green told CP24 on Friday morning. “We also have some engineering work that we are going to do to mitigate that noise and we are going to continue to notify the community of the steps we are taking. Ultimately this loop has been there many, many years and it predates a lot of the condominiums in the area but we do have to be mindful that there are people in that area.”

One resident who spoke with CP24 on Friday described the noise made by the streetcars as an “insane screeching” sound and said that it is often occurring every few minutes during peak hours.

Green said part of the problem likely stems from how infrequently the McCaul Loop has been used in recent years, mostly just for emergencies.

He said that while “there will never be zero noise,” TTC staff are confident that they can reduce the screeching to a more acceptable level.

“The good news is that some of the new streetcars have damping rings that are being installed on the wheels so that will negate noise and some of them have lubrication devices right in them so they can lubricate as they go through. We will look at all of those options in order to mitigate the noise,” he said.