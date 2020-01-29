Here is a list of places where you can seek additional resources or assistance if you or someone you know is struggling with your mental health:

Other resources:

  1. Family doctor and mental health professionals
  2. Mental Health Service Information Ontario (MHSIO);
  3. Ontario Self-Help Resource Centre
  4. Ontario Peer Development Initiative
  5. Canadian Mental Health Association
  6. Community Resource Connections of Toronto (CRCT);
  7. Local Health Integration Network
  8. CORE

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please contact Crisis Services Canada (1-833-456-4566 or text 45645), Centre for Suicide Prevention (1-833-456-4566).

If you need immediate assistance, call 911 or go to the nearest hospital.