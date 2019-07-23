Restaurant Brands plans to bring Popeyes to China with partner TFI TAB Food
A worker carries garbage to a bin as construction takes place on Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen restaurant in Bowmanville, Ont. on Saturday June 3, 2017. Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it has an agreement to develop and open more than 1,500 Popeyes restaurants in China over the next 10 years.THE CANAIDAN PRESS/Doug Ives
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, July 23, 2019 8:44AM EDT
TORONTO -- Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it has an agreement to develop and open more than 1,500 Popeyes restaurants in China over the next 10 years.
The Toronto-based company also owns the Tim Hortons and Burger King restaurant businesses.
Its Chinese partner in the Popeyes expansion is TFI TAB Food Investments, which has more than 2,000 restaurants in China and Turkey.
TFI has also been Burger King's partner in China since 2012.
Restaurant Brands currently has 3,100 Popeyes locations in 25 countries, including the United States and Canada.
It also has 4,800 Tim Hortons restaurants, primarily in Canada and the United States.