Restaurant Brands reports US$163M Q4 profit, narrowly tops expectations
A Burger King sign and a Tim Hortons sign are displayed on St. Laurent Boulevard in Ottawa on Monday, August 25, 2014. Restaurant Brands International Inc. says it earned US$91.4 million in its latest quarter as sales at its Burger King restaurants improved. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 11, 2019 8:46AM EST
TORONTO -- Restaurant Brands International Inc., the company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes restaurants, narrowly topped profit expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter results.
The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit attributable to common shareholders amounted to US$163 million or 64 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
That compared with a profit attributable to common shareholders of $395 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.
On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 68 cents per share for the quarter.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 67 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.
Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.39 billion, up from $1.23 billion a year ago.