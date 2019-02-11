

The Canadian Press





TORONTO -- Restaurant Brands International Inc., the company behind Tim Hortons, Burger King and Popeyes restaurants, narrowly topped profit expectations as it reported its fourth-quarter results.

The company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, says its profit attributable to common shareholders amounted to US$163 million or 64 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

That compared with a profit attributable to common shareholders of $395 million or $1.59 per diluted share in the same quarter a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, the company says it earned 68 cents per share for the quarter.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of 67 cents per share for the quarter, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon.

Revenue for the quarter totalled $1.39 billion, up from $1.23 billion a year ago.