An organization representing the Canadian foodservice industry says it is frustrated that restaurants and bars are not included in the list of select Ontario settings allowed by the provincial government to operate at full capacity.

"We talked to the government. We thought they heard us. (We) thought they knew that the industry is in peril that (we) need help. At the first opportunity to help us, they just helped the big, large businesses and left small businesses in a lurch," Restaurants Canada vice president James Rilett said in an interview with CP24 Saturday morning.

"We don't understand why Ontario is singling us out to continue to have restrictions when 20,000 screaming fans can be shoulder to shoulder."

The Ontario government announced Friday afternoon that starting Oct. 9, it is "cautiously lifting" capacity restrictions at several settings requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination. They include spectator areas of facilities for sports and recreational fitness, cinemas, theatres, concert arenas, horse and car racing tracks, and film and TV productions with studio audiences.

The changes also apply to meeting and event spaces, but indoor capacity is limited to the number that would enable physical distancing.

The province said masking, screening and collecting information to support contact tracing would continue in these settings, while physical distancing will not be required with some exceptions.

The lifting of capacity limits comes as the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs get ready to open their respective seasons. It would allow them to play in front of a packed crowd at Scotiabank Arena for the first time since the pandemic began.

"We are grateful to all levels of government for their partnership in this process and we recognize there will continue to be much work to do together to ensure the safest environment possible for every event attendee and our community. Today, though, is an exciting day for our teams, our fans and our community and we look forward to a safe and enjoyable season," Michael Friisdahl, the president and chief executive officer of MLSE, said in a statement Friday.

While some welcomed the news, Restaurants Canada expressed its disappointment that the foodservice industry that has suffered the longest closures and tightest restrictions was left out of the announcement. The organization renewed its call on the Ford government to immediately lift all remaining restrictions.

Many restaurants and bars have been urging the provincial government to lift remaining capacity limits, given that they require customers to provide vaccine passports to enter their establishments. Ontario's vaccine certificate system came into effect last month.

"It makes no sense. We’re bearing the brunt of the vaccine passport. We're losing money. It's additional cost to our restaurants. Other provinces have lifted the restrictions in restaurants," Rilett said.

"It's hard for me not to have my disappointment show. Our restaurants are suffering every day, and it just continues. There's no hope that this will be lifted anytime soon."