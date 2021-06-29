Ontario has announced it will further ease public health restrictions in nursing homes across the province to align with Step 2 of its reopening strategy.

The news means that residents will be able to have outdoor gatherings with up to 10 people and host indoor visits with up to two general visitors and two caregivers.

As well, personal care services like salons offered within any long-term facility will be permitted to resume. Cohorting of residents will also be relaxed during outdoor activities.

A limit on the number of people who can be designated as a caregiver by a resident or their substitute decision-maker has also been dropped, the ministry said.

The new rules will come into effect on July 7, a week after Ontario enters Step 2 of its economic reopening.

Minister Rod Phillips made the announcement Tuesday in his first public appearance at the helm of Ontario’s long-term care sector.

“We’re giving the homes until July 7 so that they have the time to put in place these changes in a safe fashion,” he said.

Phillips added that public health restrictions will be loosened further when Ontario enters Step 3 of its reopening plan, which includes the most lenient of measures, in late July.

Those changes include the removal of limits on the number of visitors to homes, allowing buffet and family style dining to resume and all residents will be able to leave the home, regardless of their immunization status.

At that time, off-site excursions will once again be permitted and activities like singing and dancing will be allowed.