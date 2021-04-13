

The Canadian Press





TORONTO - George Weston Ltd. says W. Galen Weston has died at age 80.

The Toronto-based company says Weston died peacefully at home Monday after a long illness.

Weston previously held executive and senior roles at food, retail and real estate giants his family founded or lead including Loblaw Companies Ltd., Choice Properties, Selfridges Group and Weston Foods.

He retired as chairman of George Weston Limited in 2016 to make room for his son Galen G. Weston , a tradition set by his father, W. Garfield Weston , who also stepped down at the age of 75.

Since his retirement, Weston remained a part of his family's philanthropic endeavours including the Weston Family Foundation and the Weston Brain Institute.

Weston was married to wife and former Ontario lieutenant-governor Hilary for 55 years and together they raised Alannah Weston , who is chair of the Selfridges Group, and Galen Weston Jr., the chief executive at George Weston Ltd.

