

The Canadian Press





OTTAWA - The RCMP says it has charged one of its former members in a case of alleged foreign interference.

William Majcher is accused of helping the Chinese government identify and intimidate a person.

Police say he is from Hong Kong and used his network of Canadian contacts to get intelligence or services that benefited the People's Republic of China.

They say a national security investigation into Majcher's suspicious activities began in the fall of 2021.

The 60-year-old retired officer is charged with conspiracy and preparatory acts for the benefit of a foreign entity.

Police have not said who was the target of Beijing's alleged intimidation campaign.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2023.