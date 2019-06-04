

Kayla Goodfield, CP24.com





A new policy on what students can wear to Toronto District School Board (TDSB) schools will come into effect this fall.

The revised “student dress policy,” formally known as the “appropriate dress policy,” was approved by the school board on May 22 and will be implemented at the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

Along with the renaming, the new policy focuses on “student voice, impact and engagement,” according to the TDSB.

“Historically, school dress codes have been written and enforced in ways that disproportionately and negatively impact: female-identified students, racialized students, gender diverse, transgender and non-binary students, students with disabilities, socioeconomically marginalized students and Indigenous, First Nation, Métis and Inuit students,” the school board said in the “rationale” section of the now-passed policy.

“Focused, explicit, persistent and determined action is required to challenge and overcome this history.”

The dress code that will take effect in September must be followed by all students while attending school and school-related functions.

The new dress code includes:

Students must wear clothing that covers groin, buttocks and nipples in “opaque material”

Students may expose shoulders, stomachs, midriff, neck lines, and cleavage

Students may expose legs, thighs and hips

Students will not be permitted to wear undergarments as outwear, but straps and waistbands may be exposed

Students may wear any headwear that “does not obscure the face”

Students may not wear clothing that promotes “offensive, lewd, vulgar, or obscene images or language, including profanity, hate and pornography.”

Students may not wear clothing that promotes “discriminatory, Islamphobic, sexist, transphobic, homophobic, classist, abelist, or sizist” content

Students may not wear clothing that symbolizes, displays or references “tobacco, cannabis, alcohol, drugs or related paraphernalia”

The new dress policy must be enforced by all staff at the TDSB, who will not use “subjective discretion to vary the requirements in any ways,” the school board said.

According to the new policy, dress code violations will be treated as “minor on the continuum of school rule violations” and no students will be negatively affected by dress code enforcement.

The TDSB said it plans to “clearly convey” the new dress policy with students, parents/guardians and staff by having it displayed in schools, posted online, printed in student agendas, and highlighted in announcements and newsletters as reminders.